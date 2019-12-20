Rina: Ministry hopes to reduce poverty substantially in rural areas by 2030

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to reporters after launching the SME’s Product Empowerment Carnival in Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh December 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PONTIAN, Dec 20 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) hopes that after 2030, the issue of poverty will no longer be linked to rural areas as beginning next year, it will focus efforts to develop these areas.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said among the main areas of focus for the next 10 years will be socio-economic development for rural communities.

At the same time, the ministry will also implement various human resource development programmes in rural areas, which will put these communities on par with those in urban areas.

“With these initiatives, we hope poverty will no longer be connected to rural areas which will instead become the focus of attention.

“At the same time, we will also ensure that infrastructural and physical development in these areas are in tune with the planned socio-economic development and the growth of human resource,” she said in a press conference here today.

Rina was speaking after the launch of the Back to School [email protected] Pelajaran Mara (YPM) programme at Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Tun Dr Ismail here.

The programme involves 43,520 students from the B40 category in 222 parliamentary constituencies in the country, at a total cost of RM3.2 million.

Rina said under the programme, every secondary school student will receive a school bag, exercise books and stationery worth RM70 while those in primary school will get contributions worth RM50.

“In Johor, a total of 5,000 students will benefit, with a total expense of RM350,000 which includes 180 students in Pontian who are getting aid worth RM12,600.

“We hope that with these contributions, we can lessen the burden of the students so that they can go through the school session properly and comfortably, and we hope that they will be encouraged to work harder,” she said. — Bernama