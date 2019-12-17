Defence Ministry ready to implement three core plans for Malaysian Armed Forces, Dewan Negara told

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel march during a National Day rehearsal in Putrajaya August 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Ministry of Defence is ready to implement three core plans to ensure that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is well-developed through the Defence White Paper.

Its deputy minister, Liew Chin Tong said the three core plans were the National Defence Investment Plan (3PN), Defence Capacity Framework (RTKP), and National Defence Industry Policy (DIPN), which were comprehensive changes and overcame previous administrative challenges in order to bolster national defence.

“3PN is expected to be introduced in 2021 and will be implemented until 2030, which is a comprehensive plan that focuses on strategic defence investment efforts to make the MAF a more integrated, efficient, and flexible military.

“While RTKP is about the development of human capital at the ministry and MAF so that our workforce is always highly skilled and up to date to meet the challenges,” he said in his winding-up speech on the ministry’s Supply Bill (2020) here yesterday.

Liew said the DIPN would transform the local defence industry for a period of time, which was filled with middle-man and no added value to the country’s economy.

Both RTKP and DIPN would be presented in 2020 and 2021, and would come into effect by 2030,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith, while winding up a bill on his ministry, said Cybersecurity Malaysia (CSM) is currently developing National Cyber Etiquette Initiative (NCEI) to create a structure and plan for a sustainable and harmonious cyber community.

It was also aimed at fostering the nation’s principles and a change in behaviour among netizens in line with the government’s approach to addressing various cybersecurity issues which aim to keep the nation secure and prosperous.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama