Noor Zari appointed new sec-gen of Tourism Ministry

File picture shows Economic Affairs Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy) Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat giving a presentation at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Nov 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Former Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs Datuk Dr Noor Zari Hamat has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) effective today.

Noor Zari, 57, succeeded Datuk Isham Ishak who was appointed as the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport on Nov 25, 2019.

MOTAC said in a statement issued today that Noor Zari had reported for duty to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi and had held a meeting with senior officers of the ministry.

Having graduated with a Doctorate of Philosophy (Economic and Policy Development) from the University of Kobe and Masters of Policy Analysis from Saitama University, Japan, he had also held several posts in public and corporate positions in various departments and agencies.

The posts included as Director of the Distribution Section, Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. — Bernama