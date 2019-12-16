Media Prima confirms termination letters sent, promises career counselling, fair compensation

Media Prima said its next step will include changes to the group’s business model and internal organisation structure. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Media Prima Bhd said it has issued official notice of termination to all affected employees in its stable today.

The giant media group which owns New Straits Times, Berita Harian and Harian Metro under the NSTP Group and four television stations added that the “manpower rationalisation exercise” is a necessary part of its business transformation exercise announced on November 1.

“Official notifications were given to all affected employees on December 16, 2019,” Media Prima said in a brief statement.

“Compensation payments will be made in full upon completion of internal and regulatory processes. The group has ensured a fair and equitable compensation governed by the Employment Act, the respective union collective agreements and employment contracts.

“The group will additionally provide support which includes job outplacement services and career counselling,” it added.

In the same statement, Media Prima said its next step will include changes to the group’s business model and internal organisation structure.

NSTP’s union of journalists said 543 staff in the company’s three English and Malay papers were set to lose their jobs by March 12, 2020.