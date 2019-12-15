Flood worsens in Johor, Pahang, Melaka and Sarawak, more being housed in relief centres

A flood victim is seen at a flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pianggu in Rompin December 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The situation in most flood-hit states continues to worsen with more flood victims being housed in temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Johor, the number of evacuees increased sharply to 9,043 victims from 2,448 families as at 9pm compared to 5,592 victims from 1,549 families in the evening.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the victims were currently being accommodated at 83 PPS namely 28 in Kluang, Kota Tinggi (17), Segamat (19), Mersing (10), two each in Batu Pahat and Kulai and one each in Pontian and Muar.

He said Kluang recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,611 victims from 733 families, followed by Kota Tinggi with 2,552 victims from 664 families.

In Pahang, another temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened tonight to accommodate flood victims in Rompin near here, bring the total number of PPS in the district to 10.

The latest PPS at Balai Raya Rekoh was opened to accommodate 72 victims from 27 families.

According to Welfare Department Infobanjir portal, as at 7.20pm, there were 858 flood victims from 232 families in the Rompin district compared to 790 from 204 families in the evening.

Besides that, 275 victims from 78 families are taking shelter at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Pianggu, 181 victims from 50 families have been evacuated at PPS in Kampung Setajam, 127 victims from 30 families at PPS SK Sarang Tiong and 42 victims from 10 families at PPS Dewan Angkat Berat Rompin.

PPS Balai Raya Kampung Sepayang is housing 40 victims from 10 families, Dewan Telok Gading in Tanjung Gemok (28 victims from nine families), Surau Kampung Perpat (26 victims from four families), Balai Raya Bukit Lepas (33 victims from eight families) and PPS Balai Raya Kampung Janglau with 34 victims from six families.

Earlier, Melaka and Sarawak became the latest states to be hit by floods.

In Melaka, 13 people from three families from Kampung Bukit Balai are currently being housed at the Durian Tunggal Committee Coordination of the Legislative Assembly complex in Bukit Balai.

In Sarawak, one PPS was opened at Dewan Suarah, Marudi in Miri at 4.45 pm after several low-lying areas were inundated by floodwaters following heavy rain. — Bernama