Cops arrest six men displaying Gang 04 logo during funeral procession

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 14 — Six men, believed to be members of the notorious Gang 04 were arrested to facilitate investigation into a video clip that went viral showing a vehicle bearing the gang’s logo during a funeral procession in Batu Lancang here on December 11.

North-east district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the six suspects, aged between 21 and 26 were arrested around George Town from midnight to 5am today following a police report on the video.

“The 11-second video was uploaded on Facebook Malaysian Tamilar Kural on December 11 showing an unregistered funeral procession of a group member using ‘04’ logo displayed in front of a car in Lorong Batu Lancang, which caused traffic jams,” he said in a statement here today.

Soffian said initial investigations found the victim was a man who died in a motorcycle accident on December 10.

The investigations also showed that four out of the six men have several previous criminal records related to drugs, robberies, causing injuries, riots and murder-related cases.

“The six suspects were remanded four days to assist the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 43 Societies Act 1966 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said.

Soffian added the police had never prevented any funeral procession as long as it was carried out without breaking any rules and did not cause anxiety among the members of the public. — Bernama