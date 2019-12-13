Another 65 alleged online scammers from China nabbed in Ipoh

Perak Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud conducts checks on Chinese nationals arrested for alleged involvement in an online scam in Ipoh December 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 13 — The Perak Immigration Department arrested 65 Chinese nationals for alleged involvement in an online scam here on Wednesday.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the suspects, aged between 17 and 55, were caught by surprise when a raiding party stormed two three-storey houses in Gerbang Maju Rapat at 3.30pm.

“Everyone was then carrying out online activities and as soon as they realised the presence of immigration officers, they tried to run away causing scuffles. Some of them tried to act aggressively but we managed to control the situation and prevented them from escaping.

“All of them are believed to have been carrying out the online activities since last week,” he said in a press conference at the Perak Immigration Department office here yesterday.

In the raid, immigration officers seized various equipment including 232 mobile phones, 45 laptops, 26 computer monitors, a card credit swipe machine, 140 bank cards and 47 Chinese identity cards.

Khairul Dzaimee said the suspects, who included four women, have been detained for investigation for not having valid travel documents and for abusing social visit or work passes.

He said the immigration will work with other agencies such as Bank Negara, police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to curb online scams.

Khairul Dzaimee denied claims that immigration officers were involved in the Cyberjaya online scam syndicate which was busted on November 20.

He said investigations into the case was completed and all the 680 Chinese nationals arrested in the raid in Cyberjaya will be charged in the Sepang Sessions Court tomorrow and on Monday.

“I have contacted the China embassy and they will give full cooperation and hoped that the case will be prosecuted quickly.

“On the part of the immigration, once their case has been disposed of, they will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever,” he said.

He said the department had arrested 941 Chinese nationals in various operations against online scams, namely 680 individuals on November 20 in Cyberjaya, 104 on November 26 in Sabah, 52 on November 29 in Sarawak and 105 in Perak on December 9 and 12. — Bernama