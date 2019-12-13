AGC yanks appeal against Rafizi’s acquittal

Rafizi Ramli speaks at a press conference on voting trends April 30, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Prosecutors have withdrawn their notice of appeal against PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli’s acquittal for breaching banking secrecy laws.

According to national news agency Bernama, the prosecutors informed the High Court today that they no longer wished to contest the matter.

Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas previously said the appeal was filed despite his express instructions not to do so.

On November 15, the High Court fully acquitted Rafizi and former Public Bank clerk Johari Mohamad of their conviction for disclosing the banking details belonging to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) and breaching the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia).

The two were sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment, which disqualified Rafizi from contesting in last year’s general election as this had to be vacated before then in order for him to defend his Pandan federal seat.

