Lawyer: Ex-PKR researcher cooperating with police in sexual assault probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Adbulla today said his client was called up to Bukit Aman again to give a further statement to assist police investigation into his sexual assault claim against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“His statement today was taken from 12.30pm and ended at 3pm. Muhammed Yusoff left Bukit Aman around 3pm.

“Like yesterday, Muhammed Yusoff cooperated with the police fully, and if required will do so again and give any further statements from time to time as requested by police to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is done on his report,” he said in a short statement to the media.

Yesterday, the ex-PKR researcher had his statement recorded for close to nine hours by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department.

Last night, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid told Bernama that the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault.

He said investigations papers have been opened and the police may call Muhammed Yusoff again for further investigations.

Muhamed Yusoff is the grandson of the late former Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) president SM Mohamed Idris and lodged a report at the Sentul police headquarters over the allegation.

Last Wednesday, Muhammad Yusoff made the sworn statement alleging sexual impropriety by the PKR president on October 2 last year.

Anwar denied this by pointing out that he was campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election then, and directed his lawyer to initiate legal action against the former PKR aide.