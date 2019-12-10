King arrives in UK for special visit

Their Majesties will attend a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaido

LONDON, Dec 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have arrived in London for a special visit to the United Kingdom from December 9 to 16.

The special aircraft carrying Their Majesties and delegation landed at London’s Luton Airport at 6.30pm local time on Monday (December 9) (2.30am Tuesday, Malaysian time).

The royal couple were met on arrival by High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom, Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany, and Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Colonel Chris Sharwood-Smith.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the visit signifies the importance Malaysia attached to the longstanding relations with the United Kingdom, in particular between the Royal Families of the two countries.

In London, Their Majesties have consented to attend a luncheon that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Lord Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to exchange views on the multi-cultural and multi-religious society in both countries.

The statement added that Their Majesties itinerary also included a dinner with Malaysian diaspora in London and a visit to the British Library.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will also be given the honour to take the salute during the Royal commissioning parade of his son, the Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday (December 13).

The Academy was also His Majesty’s alma mater from 1978 to 1979.

This special visit to the UK is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s fourth after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan in June, July and October, respectively, since being sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January.

Meanwhile, the Raja Permaisuri Agong will be visiting the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) World Bureau and the Associated Country Women of the World building here. — Bernama