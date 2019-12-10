Industry players urged to assist government to give IR 4.0 education

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh attends the MY Future Skills and panel discussion December 10, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Industry players are urged to assist the government in providing education to the community in information communication technology (ICT) in facing the challenges of the industrial revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the effort was to ensure every strata of society especially those living in the interior regions and the senior citizens were not left out of the rapid development in the world technology.

“We want all sectors of the industry to participate in our initiatives to educate the general public on how they could use the IR4.0 infrastructure for their benefit,” he said after witnessing the exchange of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoA) between Knowledgecom and HLX for the development and implementation of Industrial Revolution 4.0 at Menara HLA today.

The exchange of the MoA documents were represented by KCOM Group Chief Executive Officer S.T. Rubaneswaran and HLX was represented by Guacoland Malaysia Berhad Executive Director Lee Wee Kee.

Commenting on the agreement between the two companies, Gobind said the effort could become an example for more groups to share expertise to develop IR4.0.

“This is an example how industries used the ability of their workers to assist other industries and for us to reskill them by sharing the other skills that they have for better benefits,” he added. — Bernama