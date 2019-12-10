Ex-PKR researcher back at Bukit Aman over sex misconduct claim against Anwar

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid told Bernama that the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who accused PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of sexual harassment, has arrived at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters here to resume his questioning over the allegation.

Yesterday, the ex-PKR researcher had his statement recorded for close to nine hours by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department.

However, he was not accompanied by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Adbulla today.

A police source said Muhammed Yusoff arrived around 12.10pm and will continue giving his statement to the same police team who interviewed him yesterday.

Last night, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Prosecution and Legal Division principal assistant director SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid told Bernama that the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault.

He said investigations papers have been opened and the police may call Muhammed Yusoff again for further investigations.

Muhamed Yusoff is the grandson of the late former Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) president SM Mohamed Idris and lodged a report at the Sentul police headquarters over the allegation.

Last Wednesday, Muhammad Yusoff made the sworn statement alleging sexual impropriety by the PKR president on October 2 last year.

Anwar denied this by pointing out that he was campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election then, and directed his lawyer to initiate legal action against the former PKR aide.