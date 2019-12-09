MACC needs to explain officer’s placement, says Perlis MB

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government has urged MACC to come up with a detailed explanation if it wants to place a senior MACC officer in the state. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Dec 9 — The Perlis government has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to come up with a detailed explanation if it wants to place a senior MACC officer in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said he needed to look at the suitability and response given by other state governments before MACC to place its officer in the mentri besar’s office.

“Thus far we have not received any official application from the MACC and we will look at it in terms of suitability. There is a need for a standard practice and we have to look at what the justification given,” he said after handing over the approval letter of land ownership to 165 residents ceremony held at the Dewan Warisan, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement issued by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya who proposed for senior officials of the anti-corruption body be stationed at the mentri besar and chief ministers’ offices in an effort to increase integrity in the state government’s governance.

Three days ago, Kedah was reported to be the first state to accept the MACC proposal, while Sabah announced today that its chief minister’s office was ready for the placement of MACC officers with immediate effect. — Bernama