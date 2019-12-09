Doctor survives after car plunges into river due to flash flooding in Labis

The Perodua Myvi that plunged into a river along Jalan Felda Redong near Labis due to flash flooding in the area December 9, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — A 25-year-old female doctor escaped with minor injuries after her car plunged into a metre-deep river along Jalan Felda Redong near Labis due to flash flooding in the area today.

It was learnt that Dr Nur Syarifah Hidayu Hassan was driving her Perodua Myvi during the downpour when the incident occurred at 12.22pm.

She was reported to be driving alone at the time of incident.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahya Madis said the victim, a medical officer in the Segamat Hospital, was on her way home at Felda Selancar 3 before losing control of her car.

“Eight firemen with one fire engine from Labis Fire and Rescue station were deployed to the scene immediately,” he said in a statement here.

Yahya said when the rescue team arrived at the scene, the victim was spotted beside her car where a rope was thrown to pull the her out from the river.

He said that the victim was then brought to her hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kota Tinggi district was reported to be inundated by flash flooding today, following continuous downpour since early this morning.

Earlier, a total of 39 victims have been relocated to two temporary relief centres at the Kota Tinggi Vocational College and Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia.

In a statement, the Johor Disaster Management committee said the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teluk Ramunia has been operating since Sunday, where a total of 19 victims from five families were safely relocated.

“The victims were from Kampung Baharu, Kampung Changi, and Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja,” read the statement.

The statement also said that the flooding had also affected Kampung Jawa, Taman Aman and Taman Mawai where 20 victims from four families have been evacuated to Kolej Vokasional Kota Tinggi since 12.30pm.