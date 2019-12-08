Aid for family members of NZ accident victims, says Sabah minister

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — Assistance will be given to the family members of the New Zealand road crash victims, said Petagas assemblyman Datuk Uda Sulai.

Uda, who is also Sabah Law and Native Affairs Assistant Minister, said the aid would include funeral arrangement for the victims, expected to be buried in Christchurch tomorrow.

He said the Chief Minister would be kept informed on the matter if there were special allocation needed to help the family members.

“I am working on getting as much as I can from the assemblyman’s allocation, particularly from the eKasih, which we can hand out,” he told reporters when met at family’s house in Kampung Ulu Putatan here today.

In the road crash on State Highway 1, Kaikōura, New Zealand on Friday, Dr Rumihati Abd Hamid, 49, her husband, Adanan Jemain, 49, and her second daughter Maisarah Arifah, 13, were killed while another two daughters were seriously injured.

However, one of the injured, Nur Irfan, 15, who was the eldest, died at 6.30pm local time (1.30pm in Malaysia) today. — Bernama