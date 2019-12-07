Umno delegate criticises Zahid’s leadership

Bukit Gelugor division chief Datuk Omar Faudzar speaks during the Umno Annual General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was today criticised by a delegate at the party’s annual general assembly for not being firm in his decision and action.

A party delegate from Penang, Bukit Gelugor division leader Omar Faudzar, in expressing his dissatisfaction over Ahmad Zahid’s leadership, said the president seemed to be afraid to speak.

“Sometimes, I see the president like he is afraid to answer... To be a leader, we have to be firm,” he said during the debate session on the president’s policy speech at the party’s annual general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

Omar was believed to be referring to the action by a few Umno Members of Parliament, who were said to have approached the government leaders for financial allocation.

He said the party leadership should take action against Umno members who are not loyal to the party.

“It is meaningless to have two-faced members who do not want to follow the president’s instructions, but they are at this annual assembly,” he added. — Bernama