Umno delegate calls out Dr M’s past, tells members PM can't be trusted

Bukit Gelugor division chief Datuk Omar Faudzar said that Dr Mahathir (pic) had always tried to remove those who he disagreed with or who do not agree with him which includes the latter’s bosses and deputies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― An Umno delegate has reminded the party leadership that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not someone who can be trusted, based on his past history and Machiavellian method of leadership.

Bukit Gelugor division chief Datuk Omar Faudzar told the Umno General Assembly today that Dr Mahathir had always tried to remove those who he disagreed with or who do not agree with him which includes the latter’s bosses and deputies.

“We should never trust Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. We know Dr Mahathir’s history. From the start, he tried to remove Tunku Abdul Rahman. When he failed, he toppled Tun Hussein Onn.

“When he was prime minister, he appointed Tun Musa Hitam as his deputy. But he saw Musa becoming strong so he pit Musa against Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah because he did not want both of them. Then, he appointed Tun Ghafar Baba.

“When he did not want Tun Ghafar, he replaced him with Anwar Ibrahim. After Anwar, it was Pak Lah (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi).

“He then replaced Pak Lah with (Datuk Seri) Najib Razak. When Najib didn’t want to listen to him, he went off and begged the convict (Anwar) to help him,” said Omar.

He condemned the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman saying that it was not enough for Dr Mahathir to go back on his word and decision regarding Anwar, but he had also went down on his knees to beg his former nemesis Lim Kit Siang to help win the 14th general election.

The Umno Penang delegate reminded his fellow party members that Dr Mahathir had once said that Anwar, who was convicted of sodomy, is not someone who was worthy of being Malaysia’s prime minister but went back on his word when it suited him.

Furthermore, he accused Dr Mahathir of playing his political games of power after PH’s historic victory during the last general election.

“He wants to show that he has power as prime minister. But he said he can’t show any power because he (PPBM) only have 13 seats. So what did he do? He tried to split PKR by pitting (Datuk Seri) Azmin Ali against Anwar.

“However, because Azmin isn’t that strong to bring his supporters over, he started looking for desperados from Umno. So I hope there are no desperados in Umno,” said Omar.