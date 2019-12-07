Pakatan Harapan should make Sabah as its ‘fixed deposit’ state, says Amanah delegate

Delegates attend the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to make Sabah the coalition’s ‘fixed deposit’ state because it is seen as a state capable of helping in winning the general election (GE).

The matter was raised by Sabah delegate Rendy Ismail at the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention here, which saw the importance of the government to safeguard the interests of the people in need in the state.

He said in the 14th general election, Sabah contributed 14 parliamentary seats to the government, proving Sabah’s significant contribution and importance to the formation of the PH government.

“So, I ask the ministers to look to Sabah, Amanah needs to prove its ability to deliver the ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ (Mercy and Blessings to all creations) message... in Sabah there are still many people who are struggling and many houses with bamboo walls.

“Even the road conditions in Sabah are bad. I ask the minister to give priority to infrastructure development and many other basic amenities,” he said when debating the president’s speech today.

Meanwhile, a Melaka delegate, Jamzuri Ardani said the Malays and Muslims should set aside the attitude of being too obsessive and arrogant when it comes to politics.

“Stubborness and intolerance can only cause harm. We must reject the use of religion for personal gain,” he said.

He said it was important for Amanah to bring a political narrative that is fresh and new to the people of the state regardless of race and religion.

“Amanah members and leaders also need to be smart and clever in communicating the party’s political narrative message effectively and to see that it is well received by the people especially those in the rural areas,” he said. — Bernama