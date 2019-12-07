Criticisms by Amanah delegates against Gobind ‘normal’, says Khalid

Amanah communications director Khalid Samad speaks during the party’s convention in Shah Alam December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — Criticisms hurled at Pakatan Harapan (PH) ministers during the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), in particular the Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, were ‘normal’, said party communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

According to Khalid, this is what the convention debates are all about, for delegates to criticise Amanah leaders.

“It is normal that delegates criticise us, but we hope that our ‘friends’ (members from other parties in PH) will not take these criticisms to heart,” he told reporters during a press conference after delegates debated on the president’s policy speech today at the party’s national convention.

Calls were made by several delegates, namely Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Selangor and Sarawak, to remove Gobind as the communications and multimedia minister claiming that he was ‘not doing enough’ to promote the government’s successes.

Mohamad Sabu who was reinstated as party president also commented on the matter, saying that criticisms presented during the debate session were considered ‘soft’.

“Tomorrow, we will round-up the debates. But to me, these are normal, what they said were considered soft.

“When we were in their shoes, we were more aggressive,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he will bring the matter regarding the absence of live telecast, Mohamad said he will bring the matter to the relevant ministry.

“We will discuss how to improve on conveying messages regarding the government’s manifesto successes. How propaganda can be increased,” said Mohamad.

Earlier, delegates from Perlis and Pulau Pinang pointed out that the Umno Annual General Assembly enjoyed live telecast, while Amanah did not, preventing the ‘good news’ from reaching the people on the ground.

Both delegates claimed that the communications and multimedia minister was not fully utilising the government’s ‘power’.