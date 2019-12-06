Zahid: ‘Back door’ to Putrajaya wide open but Umno won’t go through

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― Umno will not partner with any Pakatan Harapan (PH) party to form an unelected government, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said when claiming there was ample opportunity to do so.

In his opening speech at the party’s annual general assembly today, the Umno president said the party will instead continue working with Muafakat Nasional partner PAS to form a legitimate government according to the Federal Constitution.

“Under Muafakat Nasional, we will not change the government through the widely-open back door. Although the front and back doors are flung open now, we will enter from the front. We will chart our own government in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“In preparing ourselves for the 15th general election, there is much that need to be done in Muafakat Nasional,” said Ahmad Zahid.

In October, the PH secretariat issued a statement urging former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to stop a purported campaign to establish a government without the participation of DAP and Amanah.

Hishammuddin denied the allegations but was part of a delegation of 22 Umno MPs that met PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in a clandestine gathering at the minister’s official residence in Putrajaya the next month.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam urged the party’s disciplinary board to investigate the matter.