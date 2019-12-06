Wanita chief declares peace in PKR after Anwar-Azmin’s meeting

Wanita PKR president Haniza Mohamed Talha (left) is pictured during the PKR Women’s National Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 ― PKR’s affairs are back to normal now that president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, have met to discuss their differences, PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha said today.

She said developments since then also support her assertion.

“The fact (is evident) that yesterday, last night, he (Azmin) officiated the congress for Women's wing as well as the Youth wing.

“So that shows a step forward in uniting the top leadership and I think it should also transcend down to all the members in the party,” she said during a press conference here.

Both Azmin and Anwar met in the Parliament building on Wednesday to end weeks of sniping heading into the PKR annual congress this week.

There were apparent rifts in the party as a result of infighting among factions loyal to both two leaders since the party’s internal election last year.

Describing the rapprochement on Wednesday as “perfectly” timed, Haniza said resumption of cordial ties between PKR’s top two leaders has calmed the party.

When asked, she also brushed off any dissenting voices within her wing and said the delegates were not troublemakers and kept their calm to ensure the congress' success.

Both the women and youth wings showed reconciliation during yesterday's launching at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), which Azmin opened simultaneously.