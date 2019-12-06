Street fight mars PKR Youth congress in Melaka, stone thrown and face bloodied

Chaos erupted outside the MITC where the PKR Youth National Congress is taking place in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 — Violence broke out on the street outside the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today where PKR is holding its annual congress.

Malay Mail understands a stone was thrown into a crowd just as the party’s Youth delegates were making their way out for lunch and Friday prayers, injuring at least one.

“His name is Fadhil and he is from Batu division. He is currently brought to the clinic for treatment and will be lodging a police report soon,” a PKR Youth member who declined to be named told Malay Mail when asked the identity of the injured man.

An injured PKR member is led away following a brawl that took place outside the Melaka International Trade Centre complex in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Clashes between PKR Youth delegates dressed in the party’s signature sky blue colours and another group dressed in all-black erupted earlier this morning inside the MITC, just outside the doors to its Classic Ballroom where the congress was taking place.

Roughly 100 people were seen fighting after PKR Youth’s newly announced permanent chairman Rashid Abu Bakar called for break at about 12.30pm.

A group of youths dressed in all-black is seen at the PKR Youth National Congress in Melaka December 6, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The all-black mystery group wore a T-shirt with a PKR flag printed on the left breast and comprised youths who looked to be teens. They declined to identify themselves to the media when asked, but were present during each of the altercations.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir said he too could not tell where the group was from, saying the congress secretariat might know about it.

“I don’t know,” he told reporters when asked during a news conference later. He added that he was sitting in the front of the hall.

Akmal said that anyone injured by the altercation can lodge a report with the secretariat and the police.

“I will refer to the secretariat to know what is happening. We know that the running of the congress is perfect and we respected the rights of the delegates to enter no matter which group they are from,” he said.

Several police officers were also at the scene but did not respond to media requests for information.