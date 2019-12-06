Saifuddin Nasution: ‘Buy Malaysian Products’ campaign secures RM3.1m in sales

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said within 66 days (data as of November 30, 2019), Shopee had exhibited 3,500 local products of various categories in its Malaysian-made products page. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― The “Buy Malaysian Products” campaign organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) with the cooperation of e-commerce platform, Shopee secured over RM3.1 million in sales since the launch two months ago.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said within 66 days (data as of November 30, 2019), Shopee had exhibited 3,500 local products of various categories in its Malaysian-made products page.

According to him, the average daily order for locally made goods sold through Shopee increased 280 per cent to RM47,074.52 from RM12,381 prior to the launch.

“Shopee’s 11.11 Big Sale on November 11 alone, in terms of Malaysian products recorded transactions of about RM500,000.

“We could accomplish this because we are very clear on our strategy to leverage e-commerce transactions by the end of the year,” he said in a statement today.

Saifuddin said the aim of the campaign was to promote local products as consumers’ first choice.

“We also believe that some Malaysians do not support local products because they are not aware that our country could also produce quality, durable, affordable and export-quality goods.

“Malaysian brands that are now recognised internationally include Old Town White Coffee, Munchy's, Getha, Khind and many more,” he said.

He said Shopee's initiative to place Malaysian-made products on the same level with international names had helped KPDNHEP to introduce and promote Malaysian-made products.

The ministry's strategy to collaborate with e-commerce platforms was the right move, he said.

He urged Malaysians to continue supporting the campaign and visit www.shopee.com/buatanmalaysia in conjunction with the “12.12 Birthday Sale” for discounts and special vouchers for Malaysian products.

“For local sellers and merchants who want to display their products, they can go to http://bit.ly/ShopeeKBBM,” he advised. ― Bernama