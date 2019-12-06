No domestic water tariff hike in Perak, says MB

Ahmad Faizal said there might be a minimal increase in water tariffs for commercial businesses. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Dec 6 ― Perak has decided not to raise the domestic water tariffs as the state government can still afford to subsidise its people’s water consumption, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said, however, if there was a need to increase the water tariffs, there might be a minimal increase for commercial and business use.

He explained that the matter had been discussed with the Perak Water Board (LAP).

“It is true that the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources has contacted all the states and Perak has discussed and conducted a study on the need to increase water tariffs since last year.

“But we were also thinking about the welfare and well-being of the people,” he told reporters after visiting an exhibition programme at Jom Crazy Carnival here today.

Ahmad Faizal was responding to a statement by Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources, Datuk Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar yesterday, saying that all states had agreed in principle to implement water tariff adjustment next year.

Ahmad Faizal said LAP has recorded good profits annually and will maintain its good performance.

According to the LAP website, the maximum tariff rate for consumption exceeding 20 cubic meters for domestic/government users is RM1.03 per cubic meter, while the tariff for the business/industry sector is RM1.61.

Meanwhile, the maximum tariff rate for the same consumption for worship/charity places is 34 sen and the special bulk category rate is 69 sen.― Bernama



