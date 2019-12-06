Former Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council staff jailed three years for CBT

Judge Diana Md Razali handed down the sentence on Kamrizah Kamarudin, 49, after the woman pleaded guilty to 60 counts of CBT. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 6 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a former account executive assistant with the Negri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) to three years’ jail for criminal breach of trust involving RM144,480.20 eight years ago.

Judge Diana Md Razali handed down the sentence on Kamrizah Kamarudin, 49, after the woman pleaded guilty to 60 counts of CBT.

On all the 60 charges, the woman was charged with committing CBT by forging the signature of her employer and making false claims, for which payments were made through Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad cheques to Maziela Enterprise, a company registered under her name.

The offences were committed at Suite 1-2, Wisma Arab Malaysia, Jalan Tuanku Munawir in Seremban, between January 5, 2011 and September 24, 2012.

In mitigation, Kamrizah, unrepresented, said her husband died recently and she has a daughter to support.

She told the court that the money she took was not for her personal use, but to pay off debts with the loan shark.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat prosecuted. ­— Bernama