Cementing partnership, Umno-PAS pact to set up permanent home in PWTC

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 ― Umno will host the permanent secretariat of its Muafakat Nasional cooperation with PAS at the Malay nationalist party’s home of Putra World Trade Centre here, Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today.

The Umno secretary-general disclosed this in his opening speech for the Umno General Assembly today.

“I'd like to announce today the latest developments whereby Umno-PAS have agreed to open a permanent secretariat in PWTC.

“It will be jointly run by the secretaries-general of both parties in order to make the important decisions pertaining to the steering and technical committee and to make more effective and aggressive decisions,” said Annuar.

The iconic PWTC has been Umno’s headquarters since 1985.

It is also home to a convention and exhibition space spread over 1.7 million sq ft.

Today, Annuar also announced a new political blueprint for the 15th general election and a Tabung Perjuangan crowdfund for this.

“So, don't forget this afternoon bring all you have, be it rings, bracelets and so on. If you don't have RM1,000, bring RM3,000 to donate.

“And if you don't have the money now you can bank it in to our CIMB account,” Annuar said as he read the account number twice, drawing laughter from attendees.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and MIC president Tan Sri Vigneswaran Sanasee were both present.