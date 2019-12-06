Azmin describes relationship with Anwar as positive

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali arrives at the MITC for the PKR Women and Youth congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 5 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today dismissed any notion that he has a rift with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“My work with the president, central leadership council, youth and women (wing) is always good and positive. Maybe the media think it is strange because for 60 years you only reported that a party should not have differences.

“When you saw the president and deputy president having different opinions — the media is shocked. This is a healthy democracy. The president and the deputy president (relationship) is very positive.

“We are developing a new generation, this is the party for the future,” he told reporters during a press conference after launching the PKR Women and Youth Wings Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) today.

PKR dominated the headlines recently as infighting between a faction aligned to Anwar and Azmin broke out into the open.

That was resolved last night when Azmin met Anwar.

It was previously reported that Azmin’s faction is even ready to organise another congress in Renaissance Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Azmin once again reiterated that there are no plans for a parallel congress.

“There is no other meeting than the congress in Melaka,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar reportedly said no event will be held here as an alternative to the PKR national congress in Melaka.

The PKR president also warned that party leaders who choose to attend any such event, in case one is still held, will be sacked from the party.