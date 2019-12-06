At PKR Youth meet, truce is only skin deep

Perak delegate Mohamad Rukhairil Aizat Mohd Maharani speaks during the 2019 PKR Youth Congress at the Classic Ballroom at MITC in Melaka December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 6 — The apparent ceasefire between the rival camps in PKR failed to stop their respective supporters from trading barbs during the PKR Youth national congress here.

Perak delegate Mohamad Rukhairil Aizat Mohd Maharani openly called for those not aligned to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be removed.

He did not name these but referred to the wing’s annual report that highlighted the absence of leaders seen as aligned to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali from party meetings.

“If they didn’t come to the meeting without any valid reason. Then resign!

“Some of them even use the name of our organisation to release statement not inline with the leadership,” he told to the cheers of about 500 of delegations and observers at Classic Ballroom in the Melaka International Trade Center (MITC) today.

In his debate of the PKR Youth chief's policy speech, he called the group traitors and asked delegates to reject them.

Selangor Adzman Kamaruddin likened the faction’s action to mutiny and suggested that they were working for the interests of another party.

Sabah’s Mohammad Razeef Rakimin called for the wing to express support for Anwar to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister.

“Whoever that does not support Anwar as the eighth PM, please get out of this party,” he said.

In his policy speech, PKR Youth leader Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir urged the wing not to forget Anwar's contributions since the party was formed 20 years ago.

"The 20-year Reformasi experience should be the basis and spirit of PKR Youth's strength.

"All the struggles and sacrifices were made not in the pursuit of positions or benefits, but for the sake of the country's future.

"How can we forget the contributions of our president, Saudara Anwar Ibrahim, who put the interests of the people above everything else. (While having been mistreated, oppressed and betrayed, he kept going on despite the struggle," he said.

During the launch of the Wanita and PKR Youth congress yesterday, a video of Azmin’s struggle for the sake of the party shown.