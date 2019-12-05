Ruling out alternate congress, Anwar says any PKR leader who attends will be axed

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiates the Perak PKR Convention in Kuala Kangsar December 3, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — No event will be held here as an alternative to the PKR national congress in Melaka, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The PKR president also warned that party leaders who choose to attend any such event, in case one is still held, will be sacked from the party.

News of the rival meet emerged at the height of PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s unhappiness with being dropped from opening the party’s Youth national congress.

Anwar and Azmin met yesterday to resolve this.

“I hope there isn’t one, but if it exists and goes on, any leaders that are present will be sacked,” he said during a press conference in the Parliament building today.

Anwar said that so far, he is satisfied with the registration rate of over 80 per cent for the national congress in Melaka, and is happy the negative perception surrounding the event has since died down.

The PKR president went on to warn dissenters not to sabotage or disrupt the national congress.

Concerning his meeting yesterday with Azmin, Anwar played it down as a casual encounter for his deputy to provide feedback about the congress.

“The meeting was a usual one and carried out within a good and positive environment where I thanked those present for helping to calm down the situation that has been increasing in the recent media coverage.

“Our focus is to strengthen the party and to bind the party with an agenda that champions the people,” he said.