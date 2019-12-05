PKR wings reconciles in party congress, leaders urge members to move on

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (centre) with PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah (right) and Wanita PKR chief Haniza Mohamed Talha at the opening of the 2019 Woman and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

AYER KEROH, Dec 5 — A day after a consensus was reached between two PKR’s top leaders following growing factionalism within the party, both Women and Youth Wings have shown reconciliation after being marred with rifts.

Yesterday PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali reached a consensus with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following rifts in the party as a result of infighting within factions loyal to both two leaders since the party’s internal election last year.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir who was first to give his speech at the wings’ congress, said the wing’s basic foundation to face external problems instead of internal ones has thus been laid following the union between both leaders yesterday.

“I felt humbled and touched when our leadership comprising the president and the deputy president were able to sit down and discuss.”

At this point, the audience began to clap loudly and cheer, forcing Akmal to take a brief pause.

“To find ways in order for us to work together for the party,” Akmal then continued.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah delivers his opening remarks during the PKR Women and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 5,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

While acknowledging differences between its members the past few months, Akmal said those differences were subsequently cast aside for the sake of the party and progress.

Wanita PKR’s chief Haniza Mohamed Talha said it was not a weakness or mistake if one admitted their mistake while accepting advice from their peers with an open heart, even if it was from a lower ranking member to a higher one.

“We have friends to advise us when we strayed from the path. We have friends to remind us.

“What transpired in the past 24 hours have successfully demonstrated that PKR leaders are able to set aside their differences and conflicts,” she said in her speech at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) — where the wings’ congress was taking place.

Wanita PKR chief Haniza Mohamed Talha delivers her speech during the opening of the 2019 PKR Women and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

While she did not name anyone, Haniza could most probably be referring to Anwar agreeing to meet with Azmin to discuss the party’s standing and Congress preparation in Parliament yesterday.

She had earlier in her speech urged delegates to continue their responsibility in defending the party’s struggle despite the challenges it faced.

The audience, which was mostly made up of Azmin’s camp, cheered at each mention of Azmin or leaders from his faction. This included vice presidents Tian Chua and Zuraida Kamaruddin and deputy youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham.

Wanita Chief, Haniza Talha is also seen as being aligned with Azmin and Zuraida.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali attends the PKR Women and Youth congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

This year’s national congress is the 14th in the party’s history and is taking place on PKR’s 20th anniversary of its founding.

Party members are said to be divided into one of two camps: for Anwar, who currently holds no Cabinet position but has been named as the next Pakatan Harapan prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Azmin, who is Economic Affairs minister and is seen to have close ties with their coalition chairman.

Azmin grew hostile towards the party after he was unceremoniously dropped from opening the Youth congress as per the party’s tradition, with PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to replace him then.