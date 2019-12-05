Oxford Economics expert sees Malaysia’s 2020 growth slow to 4pc, bucks Putrajaya’s forecast

ICAEW Economic Advisor and Oxford Economics Lead Asia Economist, Sian Fenner, speaks during the Q4 2019 ICAEW Economic Update: South-east Asia Report launch in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Weaker household spending and slower wage growth amid softening employment are expected to weigh down Malaysia’s economic growth next year, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The London-based professional body forecasted Malaysia’s 2020 GDP to contract to 4 per cent.

Sian Fenner, the lead Asia economist at Oxford Economics which partners with the ICAEW, said strong household spending has helped Malaysia fend off external shocks on the economy so far, but expects the buffer effect to wear down as the impact of tax-free spending withers, inflation picks up and global trade volatility curbs expansion.

Fenner, who advises ICAEW, added that policy changes like the removal of fuel subsidies is also expected to contribute to the deceleration in consumer spending.

“Surprisingly, Malaysia is holding up quite well,” she said at the institute’s South-east Asia Q4 report launch here today.

“Household spending growth year-on-year was 7 per cent and has constantly stayed at above 7 per cent since 2018.

“But the question is: can this hold up?” she asked.

The ICAEW forecast is far more pessimistic than Putrajaya’s growth projections of 4.8 per cent, suggesting not all economists share the government’s optimistic outlook.

