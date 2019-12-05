Minister: Govt still waiting for RCI’s report on human trafficking

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government is still waiting for the RCI report on human trafficking issues before it is presented to the relevant party. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The government is still waiting for the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s (RCI) report on human trafficking issues before it is presented to the relevant party, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said to date, he had not received any reports on the issue that was considered serious and required strict law enforcement in the fight against the crime.

“The government is still waiting for the full RCI report... and I expect in the near future when the report is submitted, I will release it,” he said when winding up the debate on Suhakam’s report, which was debated for the first time in the Dewan Rakyat since the establishment of the commission 20 years ago.

Suhakam’s 2018 Financial Report and Financial Statement (Statute Paper ST.31 2019) were tabled in Parliament on April 11.

RCI was established last January after obtaining the consent of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on Jan 29 to appoint the RCI members.

The nearly three-hour debate session involved 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) taking part in debating various human rights issues.

Liew said the government took note of all the views including the issues raised by MPs during the debate and would ensure that Suhakam’s work was carried out thoroughly.

Thus, Liew assured that the welfare of Suhakam personnel including allowances wouldl be studied and fully researched as a sign of Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s support for the success of Suhakam’s mission.

“Regarding the financial allocation to Suhakam, I will ensure that the government will take full care of Suhakam’s welfare to ensure the success of the commission’s activities,” Liew said.

Commenting on the debate on the report, Liew said the motion was debated following the recommendation submitted in the second meeting of the Malaysian Parliament’s Special Select Committee on Human Rights and Gender Equality on March 4 in Parliament.

In recognition of the government’s aspirations and commitment to protect and respect human rights, Liew said the government would ensure that Suhakam remained an independent body set up under the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999 (Act 597) to carry out the responsibilities of processing, reviewing and considering issues related to human rights without the intervention of any party.

Earlier in his presentation speech, Liew said in celebrating the 60th anniversary of Parliament and Suhakam’s 20th anniversary the debate would serve as a platform for MPs to debate various human rights issues to be given due attention.

Suhakam’s annual report raised 12 issues that have received feedback from the government through the annual report feedback for 2017-2018, proving the government’s seriousness in taking action and resolving various issues including recommendations made by Suhakam and the public. — Bernama