Dr M: Smooth power transition proves Malaysia’s democratic system works

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali attend a dinner held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The peaceful and smooth transition of power has proven the parliamentary democracy system and the constitutional monarchy that the country has been practising works.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that at the age of 60, the Malaysian Parliament has also managed to remain a democratic institution and symbol of the people’s voice and power.

It is not only a proud achievement, but it must be maintained as long as the government adheres to the practice of democracy and believes that the people’s voice is a sacred voice.

“Although there has been a change in terms of party which administers the government, for the first time since independence, the traditions and practices of democracy have continued and maintained,” he said at a dinner held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the Parliament at the Banquet Hall here last night.

Also present were the prime minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as MPs from both the government and the opposition.

Dr Mahathir said the celebration was also significant as it was celebrated after more than a year of Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election.

On the other hand, Dr Mahathir also warned that an elected government must not rule according to its whims and fancies and without regard to the interests of the people.

“If the trust is abused and detrimental to the people or merely for personal gain, the government will be punished as we have seen in the last election,” he said.

He also reminded elected representatives not to get big headed with the responsibilities they have been entrusted with, and advised them instead to perform their duties with honesty, integrity and fairness if they want to be respected.

This was because, he said, the New Malaysia that was built over a year ago called for major reforms in all aspects and not only in government administration and political means, but also a change in the attitudes of elected representatives.

“Don’t lower our standards, show off the good qualities and constructive ideas that can bring success. Politicians also need to practice ethics and argue with the right facts every time they talk.

“Whatever action to be taken it must be based on honesty and wisdom, and avoid politics with narrow and hateful thoughts,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said a good government will always strive to fix the weaknesses in the administration system and that is what the Pakatan Harapan government is doing now besides pursuing the manifesto promised in the last general election.

“The democratic system is a living thing, a law that we once introduced to our current needs, some of that we have to change and sometimes abolish because it is no longer in line with today’s practice of democracy.

“The government is also in the process of reviewing and amending laws that are contrary to the spirit of democracy and this process will continue and will be implemented,” he said.

He said the presence of more young MPs in the Dewan Rakyat where 25 per cent of them were aged 45 and below also helped the government to reform the parliament as they were more exposed to information technology skills, in the process making them more informative to help the government formulate clearer administrative policies. — Bernama