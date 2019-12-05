Dewan Rakyat adjourned after sitting for 36 days

The third meeting for the second term of the 14th Parliament today adjourned sine die after sitting for 36 days since October 7. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The third meeting for the second term of the 14th Parliament today adjourned sine die after sitting for 36 days since October 7.

During the meeting, several bills were tabled and passed, including the Supply Bill 2020, the Malaysian Health Promotion (Dissolution) Bill 2019 and the Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The sitting also heard the tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) 2019 with regards to prime minister post.

Under the proposed bill that was tabled for first reading, a member of Dewan Rakyat cannot be appointed as a prime minister if the person had already held the post for two terms previously.

Besides that, the sitting also created its own history with the tabling of Malaysian Defence With Paper entitled ‘Secure, Sovereign and Prosperous Malaysia’.

The document that is, for the first time, accessible to the public, outlined primary and secondary roles of the Armed Forces as well as eight chapters on National Defence Policy.

At the end of today’s sitting Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, Nga Kor Ming thanked all members of parliament for their participation in the meeting.

He also thanked all who had cooperated to ensure a smooth proceeding this time. — Bernama