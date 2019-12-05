Defence minister says govt will step up flood-prevention measures

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu during his visit to the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Lati in Pasir Mas December 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Dec 5 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today visited a flood relief centre in Kelantan and gave assurances to the evacuees on flood-mitigation measures.

He called at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Lati here, accompanied by Second Infantry Division commander Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

Mohamad told reporters the federal government will step up flood-prevention measures annually.

The minister enquired about the wellbeing of the evacuees. The relief centre houses 405 people from 133 families.

The number of evacuees in flood relief centres in Kelantan stood at 11,436 from 4,442 families today, dropping slightly from the 12,269 from 4,684 families yesterday.

Mohamad, who is Parti Amanah Negara president, was also asked for his comment on the parliamentary bill seeking to set a two-term limit for the post of prime minister.

“That was in the manifesto; we will support,” he said referring to an election pledge of the Pakatan Harapan.

Asked about the move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate alleged embezzlement in the tender for fast interceptor craft for the Royal Malaysian Navy, Mohamad said the government is open to investigation.

“Anyone can be called up for the investigation,” he said. — Bernama