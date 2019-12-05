Civil Defence Force says ready with 8,800 members to face second wave of flood in Kelantan, Terengganu

APM deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Norhafifi Ismail said 5,000 of them would be mobilised in Kelantan, while the remaining, in Terengganu. — Foto Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is ready with 8,800 members to face the second round of floods in in Kelantan and Terengganu until March next year.

APM deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Norhafifi Ismail said 5,000 of them would be mobilised in Kelantan, while the remaining, in Terengganu.

If the number is not enough, he said, APM members in nearby states, like Kedah and Perak, will be mobilised to both states.

The agency is also ready with all the necessary equipment and machinery in the eventuality of another round of floods in both states, he told reporters after the wearing of ranks for APM officers by its chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab at its headquarters in Jalan Maktab, Kajang, today.

He said during the floods, APM would also conduct patrols to monitor the situation based on the water level of rivers by the Drainage and Irrigation Department and the weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia).

“This is to identify locations at risk of flooding so that early preparation can be made,” he added.

At the event, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri and actor Datuk Seri Eizlan Yusof were promoted to the rank colonel, from lieutenant colonel, previously. — Bernama