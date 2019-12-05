Azmin: PKR must be ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ for Pakatan

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali delivers his speech during the PKR Women and Youth National congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 5 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today urged the party to stand together in order to achieve Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030.

Speaking to a crowd of 500 party members during the launch of the party’s Women and Youth Wing Congress here, Azmin skirted party issues but in his speech addressed how PKR should spearhead SPV 2030 and remain relevant in helping the people.

“It is most crucial that at the end of the day, coalition partners must remain consolidated in support of the vision and the bigger picture.

“In this regard, Keadilan must be the vanguard and forefront of the driving force to fulfil this. We must be optimistic. We must not be defeatist. We must be consistent in doing what is right. We must be open to listen to what the rakyat is saying. We must always be vigilant.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali poses for a group picture with delegates at the PKR Women and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 5,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

“Keadilan must remain Pakatan Harapan’s ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ for stability and durability. Working hand in hand with all our partners in this formidable coalition, we will continue to strive for progress and reform the nation,” he said referring to PKR.

Azmin also indirectly acknowledged yesterday’s reconciliation between him and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, pointing out that the party has proven to resolve their differences of opinion in a good manner.

“As a varied and complex party, there would be a time we face challenges and differences in opinions.

“We have proven that every difference in opinions we faced can be resolved in the spirit of unity, brotherhood and mutual respect.

“This sacred night is a new start. We have a goal to achieve and that is the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030. Now is the time to work, work and work. Are you ready?” he said as he received a thunderous affirmation from the hall.

Azmin is also the Economics Affairs Minister who promoted SPV 2030 extensively since it was launched in October.

The SPV 2030 is a brainchild of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which plans to spur sustainable national development in line with a fair and inclusive distribution of economy for all Malaysians.

During the highly anticipated congress, Azmin did not mention a word about Anwar.

Delegates watch a video presentation during the PKR Women and Youth National Congress in Melaka December 4,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Prior to his speech, the organiser played a short video in which Azmin was hailed as the person who had made many sacrifices for the party.

Produced by Wanita PKR’s info chief Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah — better known as Ratu Naga — the three-minute video highlighted the deeds of Azmin who they claim has been unfairly targeted by “anti-Azmin” faction in the party.

The video also featured footage and photos of Azmin which portrayed him as the person behind the creation of Deklarasi Rakyat, the pre-PH treaty that brought together then-exiled Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to join forces with PKR and DAP.

Again there was not a trace of Anwar or his wife, former PKR president and current deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in the video or speech.

The audience, which was mostly made up of Azmin’s camp, cheered at each mention of Azmin or leaders from his faction. This included vice presidents Tian Chua and Zuraida Kamaruddin and deputy youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham.

Wanita Chief, Haniza Talha is also seen as being aligned with Azmin and Zuraida.