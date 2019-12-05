Azmin defends Anwar, calls ex-PKR researcher’s claim mere gutter politics

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali delivers his speech during the PKR Women and Youth National congress in Melaka December 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

AYER KEROH, Dec 5 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today defended his president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over allegation of sexual misconduct by a former staff member, calling it gutter politics.

“Datuk Seri Anwar has provided an explanation earlier today and I, as the deputy president and one of the top leaders, say we will defend Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We as a party have always rejected such gutter politics from the beginning ... such filthy politics is not our practice.

“We want those who have differences in opinions to have healthy arguments and not resort to slander and evil allegations,” he told a press conference after launching the PKR Women and Youth Congress here.

Azmin said the person who slandered Anwar should be brought to justice.

“I think Datuk Seri Anwar has taken an appropriate step, including lodging a police report we (will leave it) to the police to investigate and anyone involved in this must be punished because we want a society that is clean from such culture and practice,” he said.

Earlier today Anwar rejected a former party worker’s allegation against him of inappropriate behaviour, saying that the claim was false and intended to tarnish his reputation as Pakatan Harapan’s next prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I vehemently deny the baseless slander.

“On the dates mentioned, I was actively participating in campaigns in the run-up to the Port Dickson by-election, and attended Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday remembrance celebration in Kuala Lumpur, and returned to Port Dickson to oblige my campaign schedule.

“The act committed is a plot to hurt my image, in time for the 14th Keadilan National Congress, and the power transition process of the nation’s leadership,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

Anwar’s private secretary Shukri Saad has lodged a police report on his behalf against his latest accuser Muhammad Yusoff Rawther.

Muhammad Yussof had filed a statutory declaration alleging sexual misconduct by Anwar on November 19.

The allegation by Yusoff came a day before PKR Congress was supposed to kick off and on the same day, both Azmin and Anwar met after a prolonged rift.