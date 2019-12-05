At Wanita Umno meet, resounding call to make Muafakat Nasional a formal coalition

Wanita Umno delegates attend the 2019 Umno General Assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Almost 900 out of 929 Wanita Umno delegates present here today believe that Umno’s alliance with Muafakat Nasional should be sealed in writing.

95 per cent of the attendees say Muafakat Nasional should be registered as a formal coalition, and that 90 per cent of them feel that Umno has a winning chance come GE15.

Wanita Umno delegates also feel that their cooperation with PAS is now a necessity instead of a choice.

Based on the current state of the country, Wanita Umno members say their Muafakat Nasional coalition must be registered as an entity before GE15 and they will then ride the wave of enthusiasm to take back Putrajaya.

“A lack of chemistry in the past made our (Umno-PAS) paths not aligned and we were fighting with each other.

“What we’re doing now is finding our common ground in Islam and we’ve realised it (being political opponents) was not benefitting us,” said said Salina Samsuddin, the Wanita Umno chief for Tanjung Malim during her winding up speech at the Umno General Assembly held at Putra World Trade Centre today.

“Right now, Muafakat Nasional is no longer a choice but a necessity and if we work together we can win back the government.”

Apart from that, several proposals to amend the constitution were brought up.

Wanita Umno deputy chief for Terengganu, Aida Azam, speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Wanita Umno deputy chief for Terengganu, Aida Azam, said women should be at the forefront of GE15 and asked for an increase in representation of MP’s from the current 11 per cent to 30 per cent.

She said Umno should follow Singapore’s example with more women representation at the state level as MP’s.

Her colleague and Wanita Umno chief for Sabah, Datuk Haji Aminah Johan, said the women do not want to be backbenchers anymore.

“We do not want to be in the back, we want to be at the front lines and making a big difference come the next elections,” said Aminah.

“We also want to have two deputy presidents with one of them being a woman and add another post for the vice-presidency to make it four in total, also with one of it reserved for the women,” she added.

The Umno General Assembly is currently taking place and will end on Saturday.