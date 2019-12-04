Navy cadet Zulfarhan screamed, recoiled his leg when steam iron placed on him, says fifth witness

The fifth accused in the murder of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, told the High Court here today that the victim screamed ‘Don’t do it again’, recoiled his leg and pushed (the accused hand) when the accused placed a hot and steaming iron on the victim’s leg. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The fifth accused in the murder of Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) naval cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, told the High Court here today that the victim screamed ‘Don’t do it again’, recoiled his leg and pushed (the accused hand) when the accused placed a hot and steaming iron on the victim’s leg.

Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, 23, said he spontaneously put the steam iron on Zulfarhan’s leg after an unidentified man handed him the iron.

“On May 22, 2017, at about 4.30am, I went to room 4-10, at the Jebat Hostel Block, UPNM, and I heard some people have been interrogating Zulfarhan about the theft case in the dormitory block.

“Within a few minutes, I was about to leave the room as coincidentally, I want to prepare to perform the Subuh prayers in the mosque. When I left the room, someone whom I am not sure of, told me to place the steam iron on Zulfarhan and spontaneously I placed it on the victim just once.

“After that, I put back the steam iron on the table and went to my room at 5-2 at the Jebat Hostel Block,” he said during examination-in-chief by his lawyer Datuk Hazman Ahmad before Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah.

Mohamad Shobirin said he knew his friends, including the first accused Muhammad Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, brought Zulfarhan to As-Salam Clinic in Bangi for treatment while at a hotel in Bangi on May 27, 2017.

“I saw some parts of Zulfarhan’s body was wrapped in bandages and during a chat with the victim, Zulfarhan told me he was OK,” said the eldest of ten siblings.

The accused said that from May 28 to 30, 2017, he never visited Zulfarhan until he knew about the victim’s death on June 1 at 10.30pm while gathered in front of the Wisma Pegawai Kadet.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim on what words were used when Zulfarhan screamed, the accused answered: “Don’t do it again”.

The accused also agreed with Julia that he had the knowledge that the steam iron was hot and steamy, but he still placed it on Zulfarhan’s leg.

“Yes, it’s true,” said Mohamad Sobirin when asked by Julia whether the accused had an option to place or not to place the iron on Zulfarhan.

To Julia’s suggestion that the victim was screaming because he was in pain as the steaming iron was hot and emit steam, Mohamad Sobirin replied: “True, it was steamy”.

Julia: Do you agree that if it emits steam it means the iron is hot?

Mohamad Sobirin: Agree.

He also agreed with Julia that his actions were wrong.

The accused also agreed with Julia’s suggestion that the iron should not be used when questioning the victim in the theft case at the university to make him confess to the theft.

On July 31, the High Court ordered 18 UPNM students to enter their defence on charges of murdering and injuring Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain on May 22, 2017.

Five of them, comprising Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Azamuddin Mad Sofi, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif Najmudin Azahat and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri, are charged with murder under the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence.

Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali was charged with abetting Zulfarhan’s murder, while twelve others were ordered to enter their defence on charges of injuring the victim.

They are Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa.

The hearing continues on February 26 next year. — Bernama