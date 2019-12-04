Dr M: Most not in favour of US call for replacement Apec 2019 meet

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media after the launch of Apec 2020 in Cyberjaya December 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CYBERJAYA, Dec 4 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said most member nations did not agree with the US’ suggestion for an event to replace the cancelled 2019 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

The US offered to hold the event next month after Chile, the 2019 host, cancelled the November summit due to political unrest.

“I hear there was an invitation extended to the Apec countries (leaders), but almost every one of us decided it was not necessary,” he said during a press conference held after the Apec launching ceremony here at the Cyberview Resort and Spa — the very same venue which Dr Mahathir hosted Apec leaders in 1998 as prime minister then.

Dr Mahathir said significant preparation was needed to host Apec summits and it was unlikely that one could be organised on short notice.

Malaysia is the host of Apec 2020.

Apec member economies comprise Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.