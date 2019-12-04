Deputy defence minister’s office lodges police report against blogger

Liew’s media officer Izmil Amri Ismail said the police report was made at the Dang Wangi Police headquarters this morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The office of deputy defence minister today lodged a police report against blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin over his allegation that Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong was involved in bringing back the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng.

Liew’s media officer Izmil Amri Ismail said the allegation was made in an article titled ‘The Fake Ashes of Chin Peng’, published in the Malaysia Today news portal yesterday.

He said the police report was made at the Dang Wangi Police headquarters here at 10.30am.

“The office of deputy defence minister may consider filing a civil suit after consultations with lawyer,” he told reporters after lodging the report. — Bernama