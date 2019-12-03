Only one in a million M'sian notes is counterfeit, says deputy finance minister

Only one per million notes of Malaysian ringgit in circulation have been found to be counterfeit. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Only one per million notes of Malaysian Ringgit in circulation have been found to be counterfeit, the Parliament was told today.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said so far, the rate of counterfeit money in Malaysia was still low compared to other countries.

“We are lower than the United Kingdom at 128 notes per million, Euro (European Union), three pieces (in one million) and in Australia, it is 17 pieces per million.

"So we still have it (counterfeit money) under control," he said when winding up the debate on the Currency Bill 2019.

The bill to ensure BNM remains the sole authority over the Malaysian currency was approved after more than an hour's debate. — Bernama