Motion on IPCMC report to be tabled today, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Chairman of the Special Select Committee on Bill Considerations Ramkarpal Singh will table a motion on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Report at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the motion would be tabled along 13 new amendments compared to 24 before the Bill was referred to the special committee.

“If the motion was accepted by the speaker, it then would be opened for debate,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

Liew hoped members of parliament (MPs) would use the opportunity to participate in the debate to ensure the views of the people were heard.

Last October, the IPCMC 2019 Bill was referred to the Parliament’s Special Select Committee to be discussed more thoroughly before it is taken to the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bill was tabled for the first time on July 18 to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to improve the integrity and capabilities of the Royal Malaysia Police.

The IPCMC will act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and carry out investigations on the misconduct of the police personnel. — Bernama