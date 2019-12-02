KL tattoo expo: Tourism Ministry never allowed nudity, says deputy minister

A man takes pictures of a woman with tattoos during the Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry today clarified that it never permitted any events to carry out any forms of nudity after several photos of half-naked models showing their tattoo to attendees of the Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019, were circulated on social media.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik today clarified that the event hosted at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre last week was given the appropriate permissions to operate; however, the ministry had never endorsed any form of nudity.

“The government has never given any form of approval for any half-naked event and it is impossible for the government to approve any applications for events that have elements of nudity because this is not the culture of Malaysia,” he said.

Three men display their tattoos during the Tattoo Malaysia Expo 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2019. — AFP pic

Muhammad Bahktiar also replied that his minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, had already issued a statement on the matter today and that his answers echoed the ministry’s stance.

He was responding to questions raised by Datuk Seri Ismain Abd Muttalib during Question time in Parliament today.

Previously, the event was held three times in Kota Kinabalu Sabah, in 2015, 2016 and 2017; however, such incidences had never occurred before said Muhammad Bakhtiar.

Muhammad Bakhtiar also stated that more information will be shared on the matter after police investigations have concluded.