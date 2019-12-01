Very heavy rain expected in several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — Heavy rains are expected to continue until tomorrow in several districts in Kelantan and Terengganu, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

The rains, Nadma said in a statement, are expected to be so heavy that the agency issued a red alert for parts of Kelantan and Terengganu.

A red alert signifies continuous heavy rain exceeding 240 mm a day.

The heavy rains are expected to hit Kelantan in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh while in Terengganu; Besut and Setiu.

The rains are expected to continue until tomorrow with the orange alert issued in some other districts in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

An orange alert indicates continuous heavy rain for more than six hours and rainfall of at least 60mm.

Continuous heavy rainfall is also expected in Kelantan in the Jeli and Kuala Krai areas; Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu as well as Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin districts in Pahang.

Nadma said the heavy rains were expected to occur until tomorrow with a yellow alert issued for some areas in Kelantan, Pahang and Johor.

A yellow alert means heavy rain is expected within the next one to three days and if there is continuous rain, it will not last for more than six hours and the rainfall will be less than 60mm.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Jerantut, Pahang and Mersing and Kota Tinggi, Johor.

In addition, Nadma said winds of 40 - 50 km / h with gusts of up to 3.5 metres were also expected to occur in the Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor waters during the period.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage today issued a statement on the water level forecast in Kelantan and Terengganu.

The department said the water level of Sungai Golok, Kelantan at the Sungai Golok station in the Rantau Panjang was expected to exceed the danger level of 0.43m at 11am today with a downward trend.

Meanwhile in Terengganu, the trend is going upwards with the water level of Sungai Terengganu at Sungai Nerus station in Kampung Langkap expected to exceed the danger level of 0.65 m this afternoon while the Sungai Setiu water level at Jambatan Permaisuri Station is expected to surpass the danger level of 0.18 m this afternoon, the statement said.

Therefore, Nadma said the State/District Level Disaster Management Committee were advised to activate and increase the level of preparedness for disaster relief especially in high-risk areas.

Nadma through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) constantly monitors the technical information parameters of the situation with the cooperation of various technical agencies.

“The NDCC is also prepared to receive information on disaster and disaster management and operations assistance from time to time via telephone number 03-80642400, fax 03-80635420 and email address [email protected],” the statement said. — Bernama