Perak MB: Increase in state’s income not from entertainment centres

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu holds a press conference in Ipoh February 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 1 — The increase in the Perak state government revenue is not only due to non-tax revenue collection involving billiard and liquor premises licenses.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the increase was also contributed by premium payments by the Federal government which had helped to increase the state’s cash reserves.

“The increase in entertainment and billiards licenses is due to the fact that the state government is conducting comprehensive monitoring and licencing of entertainment centres that were previously operating without a valid licence.

“That is part of the improvement but at the same time the state government’s revenue increased due to the efforts of the state government to obtain premium payments especially from the federal government,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the Kampung Seri Klebang Berkhatan Beramai-ramai program organised by PBBM Chepor here today.

On November 18, Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad expressed his concern over the state government’s efforts to increase revenue in the State Budget 2020 through a collection of non-tax revenue including billiard licence payments and liquor licence premises that were feared to have a negative impact on society. — Bernama