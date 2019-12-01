Patriot: MACC should charge sacked PKR members, matter now public interest

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to charge the two former PKR members who were sacked over graft allegations as it was now a public interest matter.

Its president Brigadier General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said there should zero tolerance for corruption in Malaysia Baharu, adding that MACC should get to the bottom of the case as it took place within the first year of Pakatan Harapan’s administration.

“If true, this is very shameful. This episode serves as a warning to all PH parties that the people cannot tolerate any form of corruption, even for small amounts and involving small projects,” it said in a statement here.

On November 24, PKR sacked Zakaria Abdul Hamid and fellow party member Ismail Dul Hadi after the party received an October 23 letter from the MACC on allegations of corruption and bribery against the duo in relation to last year’s party elections.

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim announced the party’s central leadership committee’s (CLC) decision to sack them with immediate effect in line with the party’s zero compromise on corruption, saying that the duo would be notified in writing and will have the right to appeal to the party president against the decision.

Mohamed Arshad also questioned the protestation shown by 20 of the party’s Central Leadership Council, among whom were Cabinet ministers, adding that the merits of the case should have been studied prior to their protest.

The group, that also included vice presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin, went on to press PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to apologise over the matter, saying the decision was not formally endorsed by two thirds of the committee.

“While the criminality of the case regarding corruption is to be determined by the court, it surely infringed ethics and party regulations if the allegations are true.

“It is of public interest why the twenty PKR supreme council members, among whom are three Cabinet members, so adamantly defended the two members.

“PKR is part of the ruling coalition and this is of serious concern to the public. It calls into question the integrity of the political leaders,” Mohamed Arshad said.