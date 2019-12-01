PAS says Hadi to attend Umno’s general assembly

Datuk Seri Hadi Awang speaks to reporters at Parliament lobby October 15, 2019. —Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has confirmed his attendance for Umno’s 2019 General Assembly from December 4 to 7, the party said today.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan in confirming Abdul Hadi’s attendance, also expressed gratitude to Umno’s president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for extending the invitation to PAS.

“With this I therefore confirmed our president has agreed to attend the ceremony along with the party’s highest leadership and state commissioners.

“PAS is confident that its togetherness with Umno and Barisan Nasional in all efforts would strengthen the understanding within Muafakat Nasional towards the people’s well-being and national interests,” he said in a statement here.

On September 14, Umno and PAS formalised their political pact with a Muafakat Nasional charter to symbolise the end of their decades-old political enmity and push for a Malay-Islamist front.

The national unity charter dubbed Muafakat Nasional, sought to uphold the interest of the Malays, Islam as the official religion and Malay as the national language.

In the recent Tanjung Piai by-election, the close ties between Umno and PAS have been buoyed further following their first victory after MCA through its candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng delivered a massive shock with a whopping majority of 15,086 votes.