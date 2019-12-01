Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rises

KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose this morning to 389 from 198 at 8pm yesterday, according to the InfoBencanaJKM application.

Pasir Mas is the latest district to be hit, with 179 people moved to five relief centres late last night.

The five relief centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Jarum, Putat Tujoh, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Lati, SK Kampung Baru and SK Sri Kiambang.

In Tanah Merah, 47 evacuees are being housed at six relief centres, namely SK Kelewek, SK Bukit Panau, SK Alor Pasir, SK Kulim, Kampung Padang Kijang multipurpose hall and Masjid Mukim Kuala Kepok.

In Machang, 37 evacuees remained at a relief centre in SK Pak Roman.

According to http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was 10.01 metres, above the danger level of 9 metres, while the level of Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai was 31.40 metres (warning level 31 metres).

Meanwhile in Kuala Terengganu, the number of evacuees at relief centres in the state this morning had dropped to 1,436 from 402 families from 1,677 from 463 families last night.

As at 7.30am, the level of four rivers in Besut and Setiu had exceeded the danger points. — Bernama